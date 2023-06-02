Sharon Stone Says She Was Ignored By Hollywood For 20 Years After Stroke

American actress Sharon Stone has said that Hollywood turned her down after having a stroke more than twenty years ago, as per Hollywood Reporter. The 65-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital in 2001 after experiencing a nine-day brain haemorrhage. Further, it led her to take a two-year acting break.

Ms Stone was speaking at the Raising Our Voices event and said that her career never really recovered even after her health recovery. She said on Wednesday. "I recovered for seven years, and I haven't had jobs since. When it first happened, I didn't want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you're out. Something went wrong with me - I've been out for 20 years. I haven't had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life."

In a 2015 interview, the 'Basic Instinct' actor said that she "lost everything she had" as a result of the brain bleed. She has previously spoken about the effect the stroke had on her career, as per a report in Independent. "I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous - and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten," she said at that time.

She continued, "You find yourself at the back of the line in your business, as I did. You have to figure yourself out all over again."

Recently, Ms Stone also admitted that the brief nudity scene she had in 'Basic Instinct' caused her to lose custody of her child in 2004, in "Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi'' podcast. She claimed that the scene in the 1992 erotic thriller was "weaponised against her" in the battle for Roan's custody, the child she had adopted in 2000 with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein.

"I lost custody of my child. The judge asked my child, my tiny little, tiny boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system - this kind of abuse, that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie," she said.