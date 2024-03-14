Billy Baldwin Is Being Slammed For Rant After Sharon Stone Controversy

The image was posted on X. (courtesy: DepecheDoh)

On Tuesday, Sharon Stone opened up about being pressured by producer Robert Evans to get intimate with Billy Baldwin during the shoot of the 1993 film Silver. Now, Billy Baldwin has posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming that he has many “kinky and unprofessional tales” about Sharon. After reading Billy's note, the internet is clearly not happy with his response to Sharon's statement - more about that later. In his post, Billy wrote, “Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later. Does she still have a crush on me, or is she still hurt because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York, 'I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin'?”

Billy Baldwin further added, “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”

After seeing Billy Baldwin's post, several users criticised his unsavoury note.

A user wrote, “Have no idea what the beef is, but your comments are so conceited and misogynistic that I'm compelled to take Sharon Stone's side.”

Another one added, “I'm not sure why you're upset with ST. She's addressing the disgusting producer's actions, she's not talking about you, according to the article you linked. Weird “flex” though and kinda gross. This seems out of character for you.”

Someone wrote, “I saw that movie. You were weak in the role. She is correct.”

“Dude, you are sick. Get help. ASAP,” read a comment.

Janice Dickinson, whom Billy Baldwin mentioned in his tweet, refuted Billy's claims while speaking to DailyMail.com. The model stated, “As I recall Sharon never said that to me. I am not sure why Billy Baldwin is bringing this up. I adore them both but that never happened.”

ICYMI, during an episode of Spotify's Louis Theroux Podcast, Sharon Stone shared an unsettling experience involving producer Robert Evans, who passed away in 2019. She recounted how Robert called her to his office in the middle of her shoot and suggested that getting intimate with Billy Baldwin would improve the film. The actress said, “He called me to his office. He had these very low '70s, and '80s couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor when I should have been on set. And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

Sharon Stone added, “And if I could sleep with Billy then we'd have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie, and the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight a**e.”

Sharon Stone had previously mentioned the incident in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, but refrained from naming either the producer or actor in the book.

About the film — Silver is a 1993 American thriller film directed by Phillip Noyce and based on the novel of the same name by Ira Levin. The film stars Sharon Stone as Carly Norris and Billy Baldwin as Zeke Hawkins, alongside Tom Berenger, Polly Walker, and Colleen Camp in significant roles. The plot revolves around Carly Norris, a successful book editor who moves into a luxurious Manhattan apartment building named Silver Towers.