Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dies At 57, Actor Pays Tribute

Sharon Stone posted a sweet photo of her brother on Instagram.

Actor Sharon Stone's brother Patrick has died at the age of 57. The 'Basic Instinct' star shared the tragic news on Monday, sharing a photo of them together on the platform in which the 64-year-old is seen with her arm around Patrick. The Pennsylvania coroner's office said that Patrick died due to sudden cardiac arrest caused by heart disease, according to People Magazine. He was the father of Ms Stone's nephew River, who died in 2021 of "total organ failure", at 11 months old, the outlet further said.

"RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone," Ms Stone in her Instagram post, which also has another image of her sibling smiling at the camera will relaxing.

Sharon Stone also posted an emotional video in which she paid tribute to her brother. "Hello everybody. This message is to confirm that yes, we did lose my bother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday," she said.

The actor also talked about the "tremendous amount of loss" her family suffered in the last few years, including the death of River.

Patrick Stone's wife Tasha also shared a heartfelt note, pouring out her emotions.

"My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning. I don't know what else to say, he was my world," she said.

"I knew the very first day that I saw him that I was going to marry him. I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend," Tasha further said.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Tasha Stone, and two children.