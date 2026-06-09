Venus And Jupiter To 'Kiss' After Sunset Tonight In Rare Sky Event: Where To Spot It

Skywatchers are in for a treat tonight as Venus and Jupiter are lining up so closely they'll look like they're about to kiss, which is trending on social media as a "cosmic kiss". According to BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the two brightest planets in our solar system are undergoing a conjunction on June 9, 2026. According to NASA, a planetary conjunction happens when two planets appear near each other from our point of view on Earth, even though they're still millions of miles apart in space.

From Earth, they'll appear only about 1.5 to 1.6 degrees apart, which is roughly the width of your pinky finger held at arm's length. However, in reality, they're hundreds of millions of kilometres apart, but perspective makes them look like a dazzling pair in the sky.

"These two blazing worlds in our evening sky will be only about 1.5 degrees apart," EarthSky explained. "Your pinky held at arm's length should just fit between them. Don't miss this!"

When and where to look

Experts have advised heading outside about 45 minutes after sunset and facing west. Venus will be the brighter one, sitting just above Jupiter. Both will be low in the western to northwestern sky, so you'll need a clear, unobstructed horizon. They'll stay visible for about an hour to two and a half hours before dipping below the horizon.

A telescope is not required as the pair is bright enough to spot with the naked eye. But binoculars can make the view even better and fit both planets in the same field of view.

Why it's special

This is the closest Venus-Jupiter approach visible in the Northern Hemisphere until late 2028. Mercury may also be visible a bit lower and to the right of the pair if your sky is clear and dark enough.

Space.com reported that one might also be able to spot Jupiter's four Galilean moons - Io, Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. They would appear like a tiny stars.