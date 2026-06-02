From Planet Conjunction To Venus Occultation: Here's What Skywatchers Can Witness In June

Skywatchers will have several opportunities to observe interesting celestial events during June. The month will bring a close meeting of bright planets, a rare event involving the Moon and Venus, the beginning of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and the return of several deep-sky objects to the night sky, reported NASA.

Venus And Jupiter To Appear Close Together

Early in June, observers can look toward the western sky shortly after sunset to spot Venus and Jupiter. The two planets, which are among the brightest objects in the night sky, will appear close together around June 9.

This event is known as a planetary conjunction. It occurs when two planets appear near each other from Earth's point of view, even though they remain millions of miles apart in space.

Mercury Joins The Planet Line-Up

From June 11 to June 15, Mercury will join Venus and Jupiter, creating a small grouping of planets low in the western sky after sunset.

The planets appear together because they orbit the Sun along a similar path in the sky, known as the ecliptic. As a result, they sometimes seem to gather in the same region of the sky when viewed from Earth.

Venus will be the brightest and easiest planet to find, with Jupiter nearby. Mercury will appear lower toward the horizon, making it more difficult to spot without a clear western view.

Moon To Pass In Front Of Venus

On June 17, observers in some parts of the world will be able to witness the Moon passing in front of Venus. This event is called a lunar occultation.

For viewers located along the correct viewing path, Venus will appear to disappear behind the Moon before becoming visible again later. The event will be visible from parts of the United States, Canada, Brazil and Venezuela.

People outside the viewing path may still be able to see a close pairing of the Moon and Venus in the sky.

NASA noted that many observers may experience the event during daylight hours. It advised that binoculars, telescopes or cameras should not be pointed near the Sun without proper solar safety equipment, as doing so can cause serious eye injury.

June Solstice Marks Beginning Of Astronomical Summer

June will also bring the summer solstice, which marks the start of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere. The June solstice will occur on June 21. Around this time, the Northern Hemisphere experiences its longest days and shortest nights of the year.

NASA also pointed out that the longest day of the year does not necessarily coincide with the earliest sunrise or latest sunset. In Los Angeles, for example, the earliest sunrise occurs before the solstice, while the latest sunset takes place after it.

Summer Triangle And Deep-Sky Objects Return

As darker summer skies arrive, several popular observing targets will become visible. Skywatchers can look for the Summer Triangle, an asterism formed by the bright stars Vega, Altair and Deneb.

Within and around this region are several deep-sky objects, including the Dumbbell Nebula, Ring Nebula, North America Nebula and Veil Nebula.

The Dumbbell Nebula, also known as Messier 27, holds a special place in astronomy as the first planetary nebula ever discovered. Although these objects are not as bright as planets, telescopes and long-exposure photography can reveal glowing clouds of gas, dying stars and stellar nurseries within the Milky Way galaxy.