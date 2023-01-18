US Woman Stabs Boyfriend For Peeing On Bed After Drinking Session

The woman was charged with attempted double-degree murder.

A woman in Louisana, United States allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for urinating in bed in his sleep, and she was arrested, reported WSAZ news channel.

The news channel report said that the pair had been out drinking and returned to their home around 3.30 am on Saturday. The victim told police that he was sleeping when 25-year-old Briana Lacost suddenly woke up and started hitting him for urinating in bed.

The man also tried to restrain her, but she continued hitting him. He mentioned to the police that he also tried to leave and go to a family member's house but the woman charged at him with a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

The deputies said that the woman stabbed the man in the left torso with a knife, puncturing his lung.

Lacost admitted to stabbing but she said that the man choked her during the fight.

The woman said after she stabbed him with a knife she tried to medical aid and rushed him to a hospital, the channel reported.

