US Woman Opens Up About Weight-Loss Journey After Shedding Whopping 226 Kg

Tammy Slaton appeared in the US reality TV show '1000-Lb Sisters' in 2020.

A 38-year-old US woman recently opened up about the "rollercoaster" weight loss journey she's had and how she was able to lose over 500 lbs (226 kg). Taking to Instagram, Tammy Slaton, who appeared in the US reality TV show '1000-Lb Sisters' in 2020, shared a heartfelt message about the strides she had made with her health. "I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good - well, I do a little bit - but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like," she said in the clip.

"And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 lbs. I would not be able to sit in this chair. I think I was trying to be so focused on losing weight that I lost myself. Lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating. So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways," Ms Slaton continued. "It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back but then what was this all for? Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort," she said.

Ms Slaton explained that it is not just a diet. She has made a lifestyle change that allowed her to accomplish such a drastic physical transformation. "I had a lot of inner demons that I had to fight and I'm still fighting," she said, adding, "You're not alone. You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up."

In the caption, Ms Slaton added that she is going to use her social media to "celebrate every step of the journey" and inspire others who are going through the same. "We're all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time. So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Let's keep moving forward with love and positivity!" she wrote.

Ms Slaton has long shared her weight loss journey with the world and through the TLC show. On Instagram, she frequently also shares selfies and progress pictures. The 38-year-old appeared on '1000-Lb Sisters' with her sister, Amy Slaton, in 2022. The same year, she also underwent gastric bypass surgery.