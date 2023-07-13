US Woman, 35, Offers Rs 4 Lakh To Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

She also mentioned the specific qualities she seeks in her future husband

Fed up with being single, a woman in the US has offered a $5,000 (Rs 4,10,462) referral bonus to anyone who finds a husband for her. According to New York Post, Eve Tilley-Coulson, a 35-year-old corporate litigation attorney from Los Angeles, posted a video appeal on TikTok to help connect her with the man she will marry. Notably, she has over 1000,000 followers on TikTok.

She revealed that she had previously made this deal with her friends and her boss, but was now ready to open it up to the “general public.”

She said, ''So the offer is if you introduce me to my husband and I marry him, I'll give you $5,000. I don't have to stay married to him for long, I can divorce him in 20 years, it doesn't matter, but if you envision me a man I walk down the aisle and marry, will give you $5,000.''

Ms Coulson said has been single for about five years and is tired of the dating scene. Though she tried meeting people in person and on dating apps, she hasn't had much luck.

''Since Covid, there's been a weird shift in dating culture — guys don't approach you in person, and most of the men on apps aren't swiping to seriously date. So I feel like paying $5000 for a husband who's vouched for, meets my needs and is ready for a real relationship is totally worth it,” said Ms Coulson.

As for the specific qualities she seeks in her future husband, Ms. Coulson said that she's looking for a man who is 27 to 40 years old, 5-foot-11 or taller, has a witty “British” sense of humor, and loves sports, animals, and kids. She's also open to being in a long-distance relationship.

Explaining the reason for the height preference, Ms Coulson, who stands about 5-foot-10 said, “The only real physical requirement that I have is that he must be tall because I'm tall. I've dated men who are insecure about my height, asking me not to wear heels, and that didn't make me feel good.”

Meanwhile, political views, religious beliefs, and ethnicity aren't deal breakers for her who joked she's so ready for love that she'll “date a rock with charisma.” She added that she doesn't want the man she marries to take drugs.

The woman promised that the matchmaker would get the amount as soon as the marriage certificate is signed.