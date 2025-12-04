US Nurse Quits Job To Run Laundromat, Now Pulls In Rs 4 Crore In Annual Revenue

Cami, a 38-year-old from Arizona, transitioned from being a hospital nurse to running a laundromat full-time. From 2020 to 2023, she balanced both roles before fully committing to her business. Today, her laundromat thrives with steady customers and staff, generating impressive revenue and proving how the right idea can redefine one's professional path, according to a report by CNBC Make It.

Today, Cami spends only five to six hours a week overseeing the business and an additional 10 hours creating social media content about her entrepreneurial journey. Her laundromat generated about $475,000 in revenue last year, along with nearly $30,000 in rental income from an adjoining salon, according to CNBC.

She earned $66,000 as salary and reinvested part of the $119,000 profit back into the business. Social media also contributed approximately $22,000 in 2024, a figure she expects to rise to around $200,000 in 2025.

Cami's path to ownership began when she sought a career change after 13 years in nursing. She sold her house in 2020 to help fund the $300,000 laundromat purchase, putting $200,000 down and financing the remaining amount. She later renovated the space and expanded services to include pickup and delivery, for which she continues to repay equipment loans.

Despite limited business experience, she learned through podcasts, books, and industry events. The laundromat has provided Cami with greater flexibility, allowing her weekends, holidays, and the freedom to travel. She now views business growth as a long-term opportunity, with plans to possibly expand to a second location or eventually retire.