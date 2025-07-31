Woman Found Dead With Bleach In Throat Before Testifying In Robbery Case

A man previously accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint is now facing charges in connection with her death after the 22-year-old was found dead in a burning car in Arizona in 2023. That day, she was about to testify against the accused in an armed robbery case, according to court documents.

According to PEOPLE, the victim, Mercedes Vega's body, was found in a blazing car with bleach stuffed in her throat. The postpartum report revealed that she had suffered blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound.

The security camera footage showed her walking towards the garage where she had parked her Dodge Charger. This happened a few hours before her body was discovered in that same burning car.

According to the indictment filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, authorities have arrested Cudjoe Young on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, arson, armed robbery, and more.

Additionally named in the indictment is Sencere Hayes, who was taken into custody in November 2024. According to PEOPLE, Hayes was also charged with the same offenses as Young this month. The identity of a third person is concealed in the indictment.

The incident happened in October 2020 when Vega, an exotic dancer at a strip club in Phoenix, was robbed at gunpoint. According to NBC News, Young was also involved in a plan to cover up Vega's murder. The report said he paid two other people to pick up the car, in which Vega was later found dead.

In addition to this, investigators alleged that Young also helped the two suspects flee after the crime by assisting with the purchase of plane tickets.

NBC News reported that Vega had plans to become a personal trainer. The discovery of blood on the garage floor close to where Vega parked her car has led those closest to her to speculate that she may have been assaulted and kidnapped.