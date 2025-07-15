US Man Fined For Giving Free Water, Now He Needs $50,000 For Legal Battle

An Arizona homeowner is raising funds for a legal battle against his homeowners' association (HOA) after being fined for providing free bottled water to passersby outside his home, according to The New York Post.

David Martin, a resident of Goodyear, Arizona, placed a cooler filled with bottled water in his driveway in 2020 to help pedestrians, delivery workers, and children stay hydrated during extreme heat. However, his HOA, the Canyon Trails Unit 4 West Association, issued fines totalling $650, claiming the cooler violated rules against unsightly objects on the property.

Accoring to The Post, Martin, who says the cooler does not breach any regulations, has refused to remove it or pay the fines. As summer temperatures regularly exceed 100 Fahrenheit, he believes the water station offers an essential public service. The dispute has gained national attention, with supporters sending over 150 cases of bottled water to support his cause.

Facing potential legal costs between $40,000 and $50,000, Martin has launched a fundraising effort, including selling T-shirts through his sneaker business, Candy Man Kicks. The shirts read "Free. Cold. Water," and all proceeds go toward covering legal expenses. While the HOA maintains that Martin is free to give out water, it objects to what it considers advertising the initiative on his property.

“The Association does not object to a resident providing water bottles within the community; however, the community's rules do not allow a resident to advertise water bottle distribution from a portable ice chest, located next to their garage that is visible from neighboring property,” the board said in a statement to 12News.

Martin countered that the cooler doesn't violate rules against permanently stored items since he wheels it inside every night. For him, the issue is bigger than the water bottles, according to The NY Post.

The cooler was inspired by his grandfather, who turned his house into a community food pantry and would hand out free food to anyone who came knocking, Martin said.

"My grandfather inspired me. He always said, 'You're a good boy. Always do the right thing.' And I want to do the right thing."