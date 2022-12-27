US Couple Arrested After Toddler Found Living In Filthy Car With Cockroaches, Guns And Drugs

They are now facing charges for forcing their child to live in "squalid conditions''

A couple in the US has been arrested after their 2-year-old son was found to be living in a car full of cockroaches, reptiles, guns, and drugs. Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Larae Meyers, 20, from Florida, are now facing charges for forcing their child to live in "squalid conditions," Fox News reported.

In a news release, The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that the couple was stopped at a traffic stop after reports of reckless driving about them were made. Shockingly, police discovered a young child in their car filled with trash, reptiles, guns, and insects in assorted boxes in the trunk. They also noticed that there were live cockroaches crawling on the child.

More so, the child smelled of human waste, and the parents were unable to provide any information about when he was last fed or why no diapers were found in the car. A male passenger, unrelated to the couple, was also in the car at the time.

In a Facebook post, police wrote, ''A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Deputies found a .40-caliber Glock handgun under the passenger seat as well as multiple marijuana cigarettes and loose marijuana in the vehicle. The car was filthy, laden with used food containers, clothes, and trash. There were assorted reptiles and insects in boxes in the trunk. Cockroaches were crawling on the child, who smelled of human waste. Both suspects said the child was in their care and stated they had diapers, but Deputies found no diapers in the car. Both gave conflicting stories as to when the child last ate. All three adults said they were living in the vehicle.''

Police have since removed the child from the car and have contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The couple has been charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia and weapons. Mr Engren was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Meyers faces an additional charge of possession of a concealed firearm without a permit, according to police.