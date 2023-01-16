Asian Student, 18, Stabbed Multiple Times In Head In US Racist Attack

The police said that the attack was completely unprovoked.

A 56-year-old woman stabbed an 18-year-old Indiana University student multiple times in the head on a bus because the victim is Asian, according to New York Post.

Billie Davis,56, told cops that she targeted the student for her race. According to court documents obtained by WRTV, the woman told police that the 18-year-old student "would be one less person to blow up our country."

The victim was standing and waiting for the exit doors to open on a Bloomington Transit bus when another passenger began striking her in the head, the police said in a release.

There was no interaction between the two women prior to the attack.

The accused was charged with the battery until hospital workers found seven stab wounds on the victim's head, the NY Post report said.

On Thursday, the police re-interviewed the accused who admitted to using a folding knife in the racially-charged attack and charged her with attempted murder. It's unclear if she will also be charged with a hate crime.

The police said that the attack was completely unprovoked.

The police allege Davis spontaneously struck as the student waited for the doors to open.

A witness followed Davis in order to give her location to cops.

Indiana University Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs James Wimbush in a statement said, "This week, Bloomington was sadly reminded that anti-Asian hate is real and can have painful impacts on individuals and our community."

"No one should face harassment or violence due to their background, ethnicity or heritage. Instead, the Bloomington and IU communities are stronger because of the vast diversity of identities and perspectives that make up our campus and community culture."