Chinese Students Salute Teachers Arriving In Cars On Cold Mornings, School Slammed

A recent incident at a primary school in eastern China has led to heated discussion, after children's were seen saluting their teachers on cold winter mornings. The practice took place at Jianqiao Primary School in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, a century-old institution known for its discipline and long-standing reputation, reported South China Morning Post.

Reports indicate that four students, wearing patrol armbands, were stationed at the school gate every morning. Standing upright, they would immediately salute and greet a teacher's car with a "Good Morning" as it pulled in. In just one minute, they would greet ten vehicles.

This student salute is considered a hallmark of the Young Pioneers, a children's organisation affiliated with the Chinese Communist Youth League. Some teachers were seen waving to the children, while several vehicles drove past without opening their windows. Meanwhile, another student was seen checking the attire of classmates inside the school building.

Many parents disagree with this approach. One parent complained to the local education bureau that their child had to wake up half an hour early every day to arrive at 7:40 am. They said that standing in the cold just to salute teachers cars was difficult for the children. According to the parent, this time should be used to give the children some more sleep.