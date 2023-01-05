Twitter User Shares AI-Generated Images Of Indian Cricketers As Toddlers

The Twitter user shared a total of 14 photos

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media websites, becoming the new viral fad. Hopping on the trend, a Twitter user has come up with a very cute concept wherein he showed Indian cricketers in a brand new light. The user named Gaurav Agarwal used AI to reimagine ten popular Indian cricketers as toddlers.

The Twitter user shared a total of 14 photos which include Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson.

See the images here:

Surya Kumar Yadav

10/n pic.twitter.com/gymFB4sz3s — Gaurav Agarwal (@7Gaurav8) January 4, 2023

While some people loved the artwork and were thrilled to see their favourite cricketers as toddlers, some questioned the logic of having a beard and mustache in cricketers' childhood pics. Addressing their concern, the user shared two other pictures which depicted Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, without beards.

Many people had problem with beards so here we go



DM if you want your Toddler pic https://t.co/7C8L8OKRNwpic.twitter.com/0exXupVukV — Gaurav Agarwal (@7Gaurav8) January 5, 2023

Others asked Mr. Agarawal to upload pictures of Team India women's cricketers as well.

This is yet another thread on AI-created images that have been posted on Twitter. The technology allows artists and designers to create unique images, videos, and interactive content based on the prompts.

Recently, a Delhi-based artist shared a series of images generated by AI that depicted what men and women from different Indian states 'stereotypically' look like. Another user reimagined what wedding couples from different Indian states would look like when thought of as 'stereotypically'. The images, which went viral, evoked both appreciation and criticism from users. While some praised the depictions, others questioned their authenticity and slammed the images saying they are ''unrealistic''.