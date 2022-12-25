This Wholesome Video Of Dogs Hugging Each Other Will Melt Your Heart

The video is going viral on the internet.

Dogs are adorably cute animals that fiercely guard the people they love and their owners. Dogs are also aware of how to enjoy their favourite weather and atmosphere. One such video which was originally shared last year has resurfaced again displaying a three dog's pure love towards each other is making the internet smile. The video shows the three dogs rushing to hug each other in the winter weather with snowfall.

The video was posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden with a caption that reads, "Magic moments." The adorable video is making the day of many social media users and being loved by them.

Watch the video here:

The video has received more than 4,00,000 views and over 43,000 likes on the microblogging website twitter. Several users who loved the cute video leaving interesting remarks in the comment section.

"It's still adorable and they get treats because they are good dogs and can learn a large number of commands. They can literally anticipate human needs," wrote one user.