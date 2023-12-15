This UK Lucky Draw Can Win Someone 3 Million Pound Mansion In Spain

The four-bedroom house is located near Selva, Mallorca.

Omaze, a fundraising company, has announced the latest prize in a new charity super draw. They stated that one lucky individual will get a chance to own a luxurious villa in Spain worth 3 million pounds. A state-of-the-art kitchen, a conservatory with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a living room with an elaborate fireplace, and expansive views of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains are among the amenities of this four-bedroom house near Selva, Mallorca, as per a report in The Sun.

The villa, free of a mortgage and with all legal fees paid, will be awarded to the monthly winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw, along with 250,000 pounds in cash. However, only one winner from the United Kingdom will receive the keys to the perfect Spanish vacation property for a 10-pound entry.

Situated in a serene oasis, the Majorcan villa is easily accessible by foot from both the town of Selva and the village of Caimari. It can also be reached quickly by plane from several UK airports.

The custom design embraces classic Spanish elements like terracotta roofs and stone walls while also including a modern interior with roomy, well-lit open-plan living spaces. The modern kitchen features island seating, a bright conservatory with floor-to-ceiling glass doors overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens, and an opulent living room with an elaborate fireplace that leads to the private stone oven and courtyard with direct access to the outdoor cooking.

Along with two additional guest bedrooms, the property's top floor features a stylish main bedroom suite with an attached shower and dressing area. Another ensuite bedroom with a roll-top bath is also available on the lower floor.

It also has a patio and a pagoda with a thatched roof where guests can dine with the views. There is a big swimming pool complete with loungers and spots to relax in for those who prefer to sunbathe or take a nap after swimming. Reverse air conditioning, underfloor heating, microcement flooring, and a five-car garage are among the additional features.

The Omaze's donation model will benefit Alzheimer's Research UK, as it would "increase its guaranteed minimum donation tenfold, up to 1 million pounds. As of 2022, dementia is the leading cause of death in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 74,000 deaths in England and Wales.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said, 'We're delighted to be partnering with Alzheimer's Research UK again for our latest house draw. By offering this magnificent property in Mallorca, along with 250,000 pounds in cash, we're giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent-free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences that they otherwise wouldn't reach."

The superdraw draw ends for online entries on January 28 and for postal entries on January 30.