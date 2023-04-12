These 81-Year-Old Best Friends Travelled The World In 80 Days, All About Their Epic Adventure

The duo shared the picture clicked in front of the Taj Mahal

Ellie Hamby, a documentary photographer and Sandy Hazelip, a physician and lecturer just proved that adventure has no age limit. The two 81-year-old best friends from US's Texas travelled the world in 80 days, including the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Talking about their adventure, Ms Hazelip told CNN that the idea of travelling came to life when they were about to turn 80. "I just got the idea because we had travelled previously together internationally," she said. "And so about four years before we were going to turn 80, I mentioned to her one day, 'Ellie, wouldn't it be fun to go around the world in 80 days at age 80?'"

The places that the two best friends visited included London, Zanzibar, Zambia, Egypt, Nepal, Bali, and India.

The duo shared the picture clicked in front of the Taj Mahal and wrote a lengthy note. "What an amazing view! Here is how the photo was taken in case you are curious. Our guide, Anil, was an amazing photographer and used a very clever technique for this photo," they wrote on Instagram."There was no water there but he took my water bottle and poured about 1/4 cup on the marble floor. He knew the light was right for a reflection of the Taj. He laid on the marble and took the shot with the camera on the marble slanting up. The actual area of the water was about 15 inches wide although it looks almost like a lake. Absolutely amazing results!"

Check out the pic here:

That's not all, the best friends also took a rickshaw and went on sightseeing in Old Delhi.

Their Instagram account has over 20,000 followers and they have visited 18 countries across all seven continents.

Originally, they had planned to travel in 2022 when they turned 80. "Covid shut those plans down. But Covid didn't shut us down. So we went this year, and our theme was, 'At 81 and still on the run'," told CNN.

Talking about their adventure, Ms Hamby said, "We love all the sights that we saw, but the things that we remember the most are the people that we met," she told the publication. "We met some of the most wonderful, kindest, friendliest people in the world. We just have friends now all over the world that we love dearly."

Ms Hazelip also explained how 81 is the "perfect age" to embark on their epic adventure. "Getting older does give you a little bit of wisdom of making decisions," she said. "And so that's the fun part. I think at this age I appreciate so much (of) the beauty and I can really just soak it in. And for me, this was the perfect age to go. I'm so thankful."

The two are busy planning their next trip.



