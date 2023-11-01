'The Way I See Things...': Suniel Shetty On 70-Hour Workweek Suggestion

"It's about going beyond your comfort zone," Mr Shetty said.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy created a social media stir after suggesting that India's youngsters must work for 70 hours every week in a bid to boost the country's overall work productivity. His remarks sparked a national debate and invited both harsh criticism and voices of agreement. While some prominent business leaders backed Mr Muthy's workweek schedule, others on the internet slammed the billionaire and called his proposed work schedule inhumane. Now, actor and businessman Suniel Shetty has also shared his two cents on the issue.

In a LinkedIn Post, Mr Shetty said that the way he sees things when someone like Mr Murthy says something people should listen carefully, analyse it for themselves, and take the best out of it. "Even though this is a contentious issue, it's important to stop & think about what he really meant. For me, it really isn't about the number of hours. It isn't about 70 or 100 hour weeks. The way I read his thoughts is simple - It's about going beyond your comfort zone," he wrote.

Further, Mr Shetty cited examples of Abdul Kalam, Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli as individuals who excelled in their respective fields. "Do we really think any of these individuals got to where they did in life, by playing within their comfort zones? Do we really think any of these individuals spent the early years of their careers worrying about whether they were striking the right balance between work & life?" he wrote.

The actor backed Mr Murthy's 70-hour workweek schedule, saying, "Why I see Mr Murthy's statement for what it was really trying to convey, is because I do believe that young adults should spend their earliest years pushing their boundaries". He also highlighted that honing skills, acquiring new ones, dealing with pressure, learning about other functions, working in collaborative environments and generally making the most of the opportunities, should be top priorities for all young adults.

Mr Shetty concluded by saying that while it is important to have time for family, health, hobbies, friends as well as other things, it is also true that the world is evolving rapidly. "Technology and AI are reshaping the world more than we can imagine. And we need to keep getting better. My dear future leaders - thrive for excellence, put in the hard work and cultivate your skills. Find mentors, build networks and invest in soft skills. The rest will fall into place," he said.

Notably, Narayana Murthy commented about the work culture while speaking to former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pai on the first episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record'. He drew parallels to Japan and Germany, countries that implemented the extended working hours. He also talked about other topics like nation-building, technology, his company Infosys and others.