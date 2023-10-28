'Wonder Why Young People Getting Heart Attacks?': Doctor On Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Workweek Suggestion

Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy revealed the long-term health implications of having a 70-hour work week.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has created a social media stir after suggesting that India's youngsters must work for 70 hours every week in a bid to boost the country's overall work productivity. While many big shots, including JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal, backed Mr Murthy's 70-hour workweek schedule, the Infosys boss also faced severe backlash online. Several social media users slammed the billionaire and called his proposed work schedule inhumane. On Friday, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a Bengaluru-based cardiologist, also weighed in on the issue and revealed the long-term health implications of having a work schedule consisting of unreasonable working hours.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dr Krishnamurthy broke down the amount of time spent by an average professional dividing the day between work and other commitments. He wrote that such inhumane working hours can create a whole generation with a host of heart-related comorbidities.

“24 hours per day (as far as I know) If you work 6 days a week - 12h per day Remaining 12h 8 hours sleep 4 hours remain In a city like Bengaluru 2 hours on the road 2 hours remain - Brush, poop, bathe, eat No time to socialise No time to talk to family No time to exercise No time for recreation Not to mention companies expect people to answer emails and calls after work hours also. Then wonder why young people are getting #Heartattacks?” read his post.

In the comment section, the doctor urged the government to double the number of jobs so that unemployment will be curbed and the youth can enjoy a work-life balance.

Dr Krishnamurthy's post saw numerous retweets and likes from users. While some agreed with the doctor's views, others disagreed.

“Very true. And, the analogy they try to portray is that if someone who happily puts 60 to 70 hours gets ahead in career, is not at all true. You just get better in the eyes of your manager. Ultimately, your talent that speaks," one user wrote. "To say the least, this will lead to cardiac issues, stress related complications, mental & psychological problems, divorce, parental issues, anxiety and so on," added another.

“Work culture should definitely change. But towards lesser work hours, Saturday Sunday offs in all workplaces including hospitals, better pays and hikes, Regular institute sponsored trainings to update skills,” commented a third user. “The average working hours provided by the International Labour Organization - 52hr on average weekly hours. It's possible to work 70 hours a week,” asked another.

Dr Krishnamurthy's post has accumulated more than 888,000 views and 700,000 likes.