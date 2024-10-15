Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Claims His 'Super Plasma' Reversed His Father's Age By 25 Years

Johnson shared photos of himself holding a bag filled with a straw-coloured liquid

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire tech entrepreneur dedicated to reversing ageing, recently took to social media to boast about his "super clean plasma." In a detailed post on X, he shared that a lab technician couldn't bring himself to dispose of the plasma after a total plasma exchange (TPE) procedure.

Johnson claims to have reduced his epigenetic age through his comprehensive regimen called Project Blueprint. He follows a strict diet and exercise routine, spends over $2 million annually on a team of doctors and medical equipment, and undergoes both experimental and conventional treatments- including the recent TPE procedure.

TPE, a procedure often used in regenerative medicine and anti-ageing treatments, involves replacing a patient's plasma with donor plasma or a substitute fluid. In Johnson's case, his plasma was replaced with albumin.

He explained on X, "TPE removes all of my body's plasma and replaces it with Albumin. The therapy aims to remove toxins from my body. The evidence is still emerging."

Completed my first total plasma exchange (TPE). Removing all the plasma in my body and replacing with Albumin.



This is different from what I did last year: removing 1 L of plasma from my body and then replacing it with 1 L of plasma from my blood boy @talmagejohnson_ . I gave… pic.twitter.com/mrKsKt3zrg — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) October 14, 2024

Mr Johnson proudly recounted that a staff member at the clinic called his plasma the "cleanest" they had seen in nine years of performing TPE. "The operator, who's been doing TPE for nine years, said my plasma is the cleanest he's ever seen. By far. He couldn't get over it. When we finished, he couldn't bring himself to throw it away. He was imagining all the good that it could do in the world," Johnson wrote.

Calling his plasma "liquid gold," the entrepreneur, who claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years, also mentioned that his father's rate of ageing decreased by 25 years after receiving a liter of his plasma.

Mr Johnson shared photos of himself holding a bag filled with a straw-coloured liquid to document the experience.

Previously, Johnson made headlines for using his 17-year-old son in a "world's first multigenerational plasma exchange." He clarified that this time, instead of using his son's plasma, his own plasma was replaced with albumin.