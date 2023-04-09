Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Break Up After Six Years Together

American singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn.

American singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after dating for a period of six years, as per a report in Page Six. The couple parted ways a few weeks ago and the split was amicable.

The outlet quoted a source aware of the development who said, "It wasn't dramatic. (The relationship) just ran its course. It's why (Mr Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows."

The news of the breakup surfaced as Ms Swift headed across the US for her sold-out Eras tour. Previously, it was revealed that Mr Alwyn intended to attend Ms Swift's concerts and would occasionally travel with her. The source said, "Joe will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

The couple had maintained their secrecy over the years and denied any engagement rumours.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," Mr Alwyn told the Wall Street Journal. Regarding whether he planned to walk down the aisle with the singer-songwriter, he said, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

The singer also last discussed their relationship while talking about the idea for her Midnights track "Lavender Haze." She said in an Instagram video, "I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would describe being in love. If you're in the 'lavender haze,' then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."

"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the 'lavender haze,' you'll do anything to stay there. And not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think that a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you're in love with somebody they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years we've had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff," she had said.