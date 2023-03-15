'Super Thrilled': Ram Gopal Varma Receives His B Tech Degree After 37 Years, Shares Post

Ram Gopal Varma's B Tech degree is from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who completed a Bachelor of Technology 37 years ago, finally received his degree. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the happy news with his 5.8 million fans.

In his post, he wrote, "Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practising civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh."

Check out the post here:

Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed , which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity 😘😘😘Mmmmmmuuaahh 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qcmkZ9cWWb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

The degree is from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh and the year of passing is mentioned as 1985. The filmmaker graduated with second-class division. Posted an hour ago, the tweet has amassed over 4,000 likes on Twitter. Social media users congratulated the filmmaker for receiving his degree. A user commented, "Ohhh woww this is unbelievable and Awsome ..... Congratulations Engineer Ramu garu. I feeling so nice to see this."

Another user wrote, "Civil engineering! That's the reason you used locations like - under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies."

The third user wrote, "So sweet sir .... Even I got second class in engineering, I hope me too will become a director like you."

Ram Gopal Varma has directed films like Satya, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Company, Rangeela, Nishabd, Aag, Department and Naach, among many others.