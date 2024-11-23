Suhana Khan's New Smartphone Commercial Sparks Buzz On Social Media

After receiving mixed reviews for her performance in her debut movie, 'The Archies', Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is back in the spotlight, but this time for her appearance in a recent smartphone commercial. The ad, which is going viral on social media, shows Suhana delivering a single dialogue before transitioning into a dance sequence showcasing her smooth moves. However, despite her confident performance, several social media users trolled her for her screen presence, claiming that she has no "charisma".

"Suhana in the new Vivo Ad is absolutely horrible," a Redditor wrote while sharing the commercial on the platform. Reacting to this, one user wrote, "Man she has negative screen presence. She's in the front yet your attention goes to side characters."

"Came here to say this. These new nepo girlie's have NEGATIVE screen presence, like it's not even funny! I couldn't watch more than 10 seconds of this drivel!" expressed another.

"Perfectly put. not able to act is one thing, this is on whole anotehr level. I feel bad to comment so negatively on a person. but, the usual actions like walking or saying something too feel artifical from her!" commented a third user. "You can tell someone isn't star material when you immediately start paying more attention to background actors," added another.

"She just has no charisma, no screen presence. She could fade in the background and nobody would notice. Very bland and blah," commented one Redditor. "Her father can lobby all he wants to get her gigs but will never be able to give her any of his aura nor screen presence," wrote another.

However, some users spoke out in support of Suhana, saying that she is "amazing" and has a "great screen presence". "Suhana Khan slayed and it's just a phone ad," commented one user. "Katrina Kaif was correct when she said that Suhana Khan is a talented dancer," said another.

"My little Suee owning it and howw. @iamsrk I can imagine proud daddy staring this with emotional, proud eyes while I do the same," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan was last seen in her debut movie, 'The Archies'. In the film, she plays Veronica Lodge. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film premiered on Netflix in December last year. The project also features Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. Set in 1960s India, the movie narrates the story of Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship and the threat of development looming over their beloved park.

Suhana Khan will soon reportedly appear in 'King' alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan.