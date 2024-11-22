Varun Dhawan Joins LinkedIn, Fans Joke: "Do We Need To Send Him Our CVs Now?"

The actor Varun Dhawan, who is already has massive number of followers on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, has joined LinkedIn, a professional networking site. Varun, who is well-known for his acting performances in Badlapur, Bhediya, and Student of the Year, highlighted his varied career path by introducing himself as an actor, investor, and assistant director. Having worked in the film industry for more than ten years, his LinkedIn debut shows that he is interested in establishing connections with professionals and individuals outside of the entertainment industry.

In the 'About' section Varun described himself as "a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact. Whether it's leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem."

How ever this news has created a buzz on all over social media since the actor has a massive fan following among the young cinema viewers.

One post breaking this news on Instagram got some very funny reactions. A user reacted to the news, saying in Hindi, "Ab ise bhi CV bhejna padega," which, when translated to English, reads, "Do We Need to Send Him Our CVs Now?" One user speculated that the profile might be fake, commenting, "Fake accounts have already started appearing..."