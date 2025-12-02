Sri Lankan Thanks 'Indian Soldiers' For Relief Efforts During Cyclone Ditwah: 'Forever Grateful'

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades after Cyclone Ditwah caused catastrophic flooding and landslides, resulting in more than 400 people reported dead or missing. With the island nation struggling, India responded by launching Operation Sagar Bandhu and deploying troops from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Air Force to provide search, rescue, and relief assistance. This assistance has been acknowledged by Sri Lankans, including one Colombo resident who, in a viral social media post, expressed 'gratitude' to India and its soldiers for their timely support.

"As a Sri Lankan, I just wanted to take a second to thank India, which has come forward to help Sri Lanka with not only goods, but also with helicopters for rescue operations," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"Your soldiers are doing God's work out there in the cyclone-affected Sri Lanka. Thank you, dear friend."

Cyclone Ditwah made landfall on November 28 before moving back over the Bay of Bengal. The hardest-hit districts include Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam and Mannar, as well as Trincomalee and Batticaloa, while deadly landslides have devastated Kandy, Badulla and Matale.

'India Is Always Ready'

As the post went viral, social media users pointed out that India remains committed to helping its neighbours whenever they are in distress.

"Welcome from India. Sri Lanka is an important and strategic country for India. India is always ready to help out nations needed help in humanitarian assistance whether the nation has an anti-India or a pro-India agenda," said one user, while another added: "Heyy, there...I just wanna say a heartfelt welcome."

A third commented: "I hope things improve and you all get relief from the cyclone's devastation, OP. Sending best wishes for you folks. Stay safe."

A fourth said: "No need to say thanks man, our country was dependent on others even for food 60 years ago. World evolves. Just support those who need it. Be it an individual or a country."

Operation Sagar Bandhu

India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver emergency assistance to nations in the Indian Ocean region affected by natural disasters, with the Navy providing food, essentials and logistical support to help neighbouring countries manage immediate crises.

The first shipment, comprising 4.5 tonnes of dry rations and 2 tonnes of fresh rations, was sourced from the Indian naval ships INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri, which are currently docked in Sri Lanka. On November 29, an Indian Air Force aircraft carrying “around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items” reached Colombo.