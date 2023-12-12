'So Weird Being Single': Britney Spears After Divorce With Sam Asghari

Ms Spears ignited rumours that a family reunion might be likely.

Singer Britney Spears and model Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, in August this year. Ms Spears and Mr Asghari got married on June 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California, after six years together. She wrote at that time, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business." Now, the singer has stated that she feels weird being single.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram and wrote, "It's so weird being single. I've realised I don't talk to myself that nicely at all. I'm easily manipulated and wear my heart on my sleeve, but I'm definitely changing all of that."

She continued, "I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???" she continued. "I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day .... l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things ... The way I live my life is mine ... I've had so many people interfere with that ... But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!

This comes days after Ms Spears ignited rumours that a family reunion might be likely following years of estrangement from her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears during her conservatorship dispute

Announcing the separation in August this year, Sam Asghari shared a statement on his Instagram story that read, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together." He added in his statement, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens."

He, "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single Slumber Party. After announcing their engagement, Britney Spears frequently shared pictures with Sam on her Instagram profile. The couple said last year that the surprise pregnancy they had announced only weeks before had ended in a miscarriage.