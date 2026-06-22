Small Canadian Town Recognises Trees As Living Beings With Rights

A small town located in the Canadian province of Quebec has officially recognised trees as living beings with rights of their own. On June 9, 2026, the Terrasse-Vaudreuil town council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the "Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree", an international environmental initiative. Situated just west of the island of Montreal, Terrasse-Vaudreuil is home to roughly 2,000 residents.

The resolution's three main articles state that trees are living beings and a common human good, that life on Earth depends on their existence, and that humans must act in "fraternity and solidarity" with them.

"The municipality of Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Quebec, has taken a historic step by adopting a resolution that makes it the first municipality in Quebec and Canada to sign the petition supporting the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree," read a statement issued by the town council, adding that their declaration had received more than 87,000 signatures worldwide.

Mayor Michel Bourdeau highlighted that Quebec filmmaker Andre Desrochers inspired the community to take action through his movie, Des arbes et des arts. The movie screening sparked extensive public discussion about the legal "personhood of trees" and the possibility of recognising them as living beings rather than mere objects.

Following the discussions, a formal request was submitted to the municipal council through the Terrasse-Vaudreuil Environmental Committee, leading to the adoption of this resolution.

"By adopting this resolution, Terrasse-Vaudreuil reaffirms its commitment to building a sustainable future. This recognition will be accompanied by concrete programs aimed at protecting our tree canopy, planting trees, and raising public awareness of their importance," said Bourdeau.

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'Ecocentric' Worldview

Desrochers said he set out to change the worldview of humans who often believe that they are the centre of the world, when it is not the truth.

"With this film, I set out to help transform our 'egocentric' worldview into an 'ecocentric' community, where humans recognise themselves as an integral part of the living world rather than its centre," said Desrochers.

According to the International Observatory of Nature Rights, a Canada-based non-profit, the resolution makes Terrasse-Vaudreuil the first municipality in Canada to formally endorse this declaration.

"This resolution demonstrates the strength of municipal authority and its ability to act according to the principles of sustainable development, showing bold leadership in protecting local territories. We hope that Terrasse-Vaudreuil will be the first of many municipalities to commit to this path."