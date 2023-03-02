Singer Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Was Diagnosed With Tumour During Pregnancy

The couple was blessed with their second child in May 2022.

Singer Ed Sheeran recently revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy last year. In an Instagram post, the singer recalled that his wife had "no route to treatment until after the birth," of a child while carrying her second baby in 2022.

The Grammy award winner did not share further details about his wife's health scare. The couple was blessed with their second child in May 2022.

However, the singer shared how Cherry Seaborn's diagnosis and other tragedies affected his upcoming album, "Subtract."

The songwriter wrote, "A series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art ... within the space of a month. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," he continued.

His statement comes one month after he hinted at "turbulent things" in his personal life in an Instagram post.

"I realize I haven't been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years," he wrote in February, reported Page Six.

Sheeran added that he was "spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety" at the time, feeling like he was "drowning" with his head "below the surface."

Working on his album was a form of "therapy" helping the American Music Award winner "make sense" of his feelings.

"I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," Sheeran wrote.