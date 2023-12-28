Singer Cher Files For Conservatorship Of Son Over Drug Addiction

Elijah Blue Allman is the son of Cher and the late musician Gregg Allman.

American singer Cher has been designated as the temporary conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate following the submission of a conservatorship petition on Wednesday.

In documents acquired by Fox News Digital, the 77-year-old singer stated that Elijah is "significantly incapable of handling his financial resources" due to severe mental health and substance abuse challenges.

Elijah Blue Allman is the son of Cher and the late musician Gregg Allman. Cher and Gregg Allman tied the knot just days after her divorce from Sonny Bono in 1975.

Fox News reported that Cher in the conservatorship petition argued, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk."

The media outlet reported that two of Elijah's siblings nominated their mother as the conservator.

"Petitioner has worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs," the documents stated.

In the petition, the 77-year-old singer also claimed that Elijah's estranged wife, Marie Angela King is not supportive of Elijah's recovery "and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

"Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment centre where he was receiving much-needed medical care. Petitioner notes that because Angela and Elijah are currently in the midst of dissolution proceedings, Angela is not entitled to appointment as conservator of Elijah's estate unless the court finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that such appointment would be in Elijah's best interest."

Fox News reported that Mr Allman filed for divorce from King in November 2021, and she countered with her filing one year later.