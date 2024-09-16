Pop Star Cher Ends Bid For Conservatorship Of Son After 9-Month Court Battle

Her son said that he was sober and receiving regular treatment.

Pop star Cher has withdrawn her bid for a conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman. The singer had initially filed for the conservatorship in December, citing concerns about Allman's substance abuse and mental health, BBC reported.

However, after months of legal proceedings and a brief mediation, Cher and Allman have reached a private settlement. The dismissal of the conservatorship allows the family to focus on healing and rebuilding their relationship.

The law firm representing him, Cage & Miles, told the BBC in a statement that the outcome "allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today".

The decision comes after Allman was set to receive significant assets from a trust established by his late father, musician Gregg Allman. Cher had argued that a conservatorship was necessary to protect these funds from being spent on drugs.

In court filings, lawyers for Cher said the singer was "concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk".

The filing said that she had "worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs".

While the court had previously denied Cher's requests for temporary conservatorship, she had continued to pursue the matter. However, Allman's legal team successfully demonstrated that he was capable of managing his finances and maintaining sobriety.

In rejecting the temporary conservatorship bids, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica Uzcategui said Mr Allman had proven he had "managed his finances" and "remained drug-free".

