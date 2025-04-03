Ex-Girlfriend Cher Pays Tribute To Val Kilmer: "You Were Funny, Crazy, A Great Friend"

Val Kilmer died on April 1, 2025. He was 65. Fans, friends, and well-wishers have been sending in their heartfelt condolences for the loss of the Top Gun star, as it's a tragic loss to comprehend.

Now his ex and good friend Cher, has taken to X, to share her grief. She recalled fond memories of him and his incredible work, and also highlighted how brave he had been all through his illness.

VALUS

Will miss u,U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the ass,GREAT FRIEND,kids💜U,

BRILLIANT as Mark Twain,

BRAVE here during ur sickness — Cher (@cher) April 2, 2025

The post read, "VALUS. Will miss u. U Were Funny, crazy, a pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND, kids (love) U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness."

For the unversed, Cher and Val Kilmer dated for two years, back in the 80s. They had met at a birthday party. Even after parting ways, there was no animosity between the two as they continued to be good friends and colleagues. They would often talk lovingly about each other in interviews.

In a 2021 People Magazine interview, Cher mentioned, "We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly. It went from madly in love and laughing hysterically to respecting each other's ability."

She further elaborated how it initially started off as friendship, but the two soon fell in love with each other.

However, things started falling apart because of their clashing strong personalities, Cher added, "We had unbelievable times and then put up with some times when they weren't because we were both Alpha males."

Cher concluded by saying that she had no idea how they continued to remain such good friends. It was difficult, but they just did it.

Some of Val Kilmer's most notable works include Top Gun (1986), The Doors (1991), Tombstone (1993), and Batman Forever (1995). It put him on the map as he rose to fame, and then there was no looking back.