To <i>Batman Forever</i> Actor Val Kilmer, Tributes From Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ali Fazal

Hollywood legend Val Kilmer died at the age of 65 on Tuesday. His collection of iconic roles includes Iceman in Top Gun, Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever and Doc Holliday in Tombstone.

Celebrities across generations and fields mourned the death of the legendary actor. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Val Kilmer on her Instagram Stories. She simply dropped a red heart and a rainbow emoji along with the photo. Take a look:

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a monochrome picture of Val Kilmer on his Instagram Stories. The hashtag read, "#ValKilmer," followed by a white dove, folded hands and an evil eye emoji.

Ali Fazal, in his moving note, said, "RIP Mr Val Kilmer. I write this note because you were the 1st big ticket compliment I ever got from an actor of your calibre- for my attempt to portray a real person in Victoria and Abdul."

He continued, "Hell, I dare say, I know I got miles to go. But this is from someone whose performance changed the way I saw acting at a time when I was lapping up the Brandos and the Pacinos of the world. You made a better Jim Morrison than Morrison that day for me. Live on, cuz this doesn't end - we are privileged because we are in mediums that linger longer than times assigned."

Val Kilmer was one of Hollywood's most prominent leading men in the 1990s. The actor's film credits include Top Secret! (1984), Real Genius (1985), Top Gun (1986), Willow (1988), Tombstone (1993), True Romance (1993), Heat (1995) and more.