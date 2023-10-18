'Ajeeb Si Betaabi': Shikhar Dhawan's Post For Son After Divorce With Aesha Mukerji

Shikhar Dhawan with son Zoravar.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was recently granted divorce by a Delhi Court on grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on him by his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji. The court had given mandatory visitation rights to Mr Dhawan to meet his son in India and Australia. Further, it also ordered Ms Mukerji to bring their son to India for visitation purposes. Amid this, Mr Dhawan took to Instagram to share an emotional moment with his son Zoravar.

The ace cricketer shared a screenshot of a video call with his 10-year-old boy, who is in Australia. In the picture, Zoravar is seen standing wearing a hoodie while Mr Dhawan is seen smiling and looking at him. He also added famous poetry by Gulzar alongside the picture in the caption, "Ek Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin, Reh Bhi Lete Hai Aur Raha Bhi Nahi Jaata."

Since being shared 16 hours ago, the sentimental post has amassed 2.3 million views and over six lakh likes.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

"Hope we see you both together soon!!" said a user.

Another wrote, " I am fan of your attitude towards life and all that you do and say about others."

"Paaaji u r a gem," said a person.

"You are one of the nicest man, you deserve all the happiness, May you get to be with your son very soon !" commented a person.

"You are an inspiration for all of us.lots of love Paaji," added another user.

Mr Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji married in 2012. Both Aesha and Zoraver are Australian citizens. Aesha was previously married and has two daughters with first husband.

Family Court Judge Harish Kumar accepted Mr Dhawan's accusations against his wife after it stated that she was unable to prove the allegations as false. The judge observed that Mr Dhawan was subjected to mental agony by his wife who forced him into being in a "long-distance marriage" by living in Australia and keeping him away from his son for years.