Meghan Markle Invited Herself To Balenciaga's Paris Show, Designer Sets Record Straight

A recent revelation from Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Picciol has sparked buzz across fashion and royal circles alike. In a candid interview with The Cut, Pierpaolo disclosed that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had invited herself to the event, saying she'd "love to come to the show." The designer described her attendance as a "beautiful" and rare surprise.

"Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since. She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration," he said.

"I didn't tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful," he added.

Notably, Meghan Markle stunned fashionistas with her surprise appearance at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show on October 4. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made a stylish impression in a minimalist white ensemble, complete with a flowing cape, matching pants, and diamond earrings, drawing attention from fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

At the time, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle told People that she attended the Balenciaga show to support Pierpaolo, who was debuting his first collection with the brand since becoming its creative director back in July.

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage," the spokesperson said.

During the show, a TikTok video captured an awkward moment between Meghan and Pierpaolo, where she went in for a kiss but accidentally bumped noses with him instead. The designer laughed it off and posed for a photo with her. After thanking him, Meghan ended the encounter with a brief hug.

Meghan's spokesperson said the Duchess admired Pierpaolo's "craftsmanship and modern elegance."

"She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga," the spokesperson added.