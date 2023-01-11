'Shark Tank' Judge Aman Gupta Reveals He Failed In Six Businesses Until boAt

STAGE managed to secure an investment from three Shark Tank India judges.

Co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and the famous judge of TV show Shark Tank India Aman Gupta recently shared bits of his own entrepreneurial journey and recalled how he had to go through six failed businesses to finally find success with his electronics brand. Mr Gupta shared a post on Twitter, advising his fellow entrepreneurs to not let failures hold them back and keep hustling.

"In life, we all face downs. I have been down too, more times than one can imagine.But when you hit rock bottom, there is only one way out-Up. Keep hustling,the day you stop trying is the day you fail," Mr Gupta tweeted, adding, "Inspired by the spirit of such entrepreneurs and also people with such a spirit."

Aman Gupta also shared a short video of Shark Tank India season 2 in which he told the founder of content platform STAGE that the nation needs people like them.

"India needs people like you. I'll tell you why. Many entrepreneurs in India fall but to rise from that and make a Rs 300 crore-worth company is like, amazing. How are you feeling? Am I right or not?" he said.

Listening to this, the founders of the startup company nodded. Mr Gupta then revealed, "Six of my businesses tanked and that is when boAt was made".

He further went on to tell STAGE founders, "You have made a Rs 300 crore company. I believe you are the hope of entrepreneurs. They will look at you and say, 'Boss jab gir ke banda Rs 300 crore ki company bana sakta hai na to isse jyaada kuch nahi chahiye (Boss when a person can make a Rs 300 crore company despite falling, then he needs nothing more). I'm not just giving money. I'm doing it for India."

Vinay Kumar Singhal, Parveen Singhal and Shashank Vaishnav pitched their one-of-a-kind OTT app STAGE, which streams content in Indian dialects. The trio managed to secure an investment from not one but three Shark Tank India judges - Piyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta.