Satish Kaushik Celebrated Holi At Javed Akhtar's Party. See His Last Social Media Post

Actor-director Satish Chandra Kaushik died today at the age of 66. The news of his demise left the film industry as well as several of his fans in shock. Mr Kaushik died after a heart attack on the way to the hospital, his close friend and actor Anupam Kher said today.

A day before his death, Mr Kaushik attended a Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar and his wife-actor Shabana Azmi at their home in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mr Kaushik shared a series of pictures as he celebrated the occasion with his friends from the Hindi film industry.

"Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #colours #swipe left," the actor wrote in the caption.

In the images, Mr Kaushik posed with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhry, and Javed Akhtar. He was seen smiling while posing for the pictures in an orange coloured T-shirt and white pants.

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1965. He was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He studied at the prestigious National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India.

Mr Kaushik acted in films like 'Mr India', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', and 'Udta Punjab'. He also worked as a director in movies like 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' and 'Tere Naam'.

He was last seen in the 2023 film 'Chhatriwali' alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas among others.