Mumbai Man Was Once A Delivery Agent. He Is Now A Fashion Model

Sahil Singh shared a sneak peek of his journey from a Swiggy delivery agent to a fashion model

A Mumbai man's astonishing rise from a Swiggy delivery partner to a model has become an inspiration to so many working hard to achieve their dreams. Sahil Singh, who once delivered food in the city of dreams, is now a professional model.



In a video, Mr Singh revealed that he worked as a delivery agent at Swiggy for two years, followed by a year at Burger King as a chef. He also worked at Mango Mart for eight months before landing his first modelling gig. The caption of the post read, "Delivery boy to sales executive to MODEL."



See the post here:

The model said he did several odd jobs after dropping out of school to support himself. As a Swiggy delivery agent, he would make somewhere between ₹18,000 and ₹22,000 a month.



In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mr Singh revealed it took him years to get a break in the fashion industry. He said, "I saw a poster of a model in 2009. I knew then that this was what I wanted to do. At that time I was selling wallets on the roadside. Since 2017, I have been gathering knowledge on how I can break into the industry."



“I have done nearly 200 auditions. This year, finally, I was selected by Streax to walk the ramp,” Singh added.



Mr Singh is honest about his shortcomings as well. He said, "My height is 5 feet 10 inches. This is on the lower end for a model in India. Even with Streax, I had to request them repeatedly to let me walk the ramp. They agreed on the condition that I wear heels."



In addition to sharing his journey on social media, Mr Singh also shares tips and tricks for budding models. He has previously shared videos about men's grooming and styling on his Instagram handle. Recently, he started a new series to guide people who are new to the industry.



In another video, Mr Singh talked about ways to get modelling gigs. He stated that signing up for a modelling agency was not enough for a fresher. "You will have to build a network with photographers, stylists, designers and studio people so that you will be the first one to get the job if they are looking for a model," he said. To build this network, Singh suggested freshers DM these people on social media or send them emails.









