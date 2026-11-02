"Rookie Mistake": High Demand Crashes Portal For Deepinder Goyal's Rs 85,000 Wearable Device 'Temple'

The official site for Temple, the highly anticipated health-tracking wearable, crashed after pre-orders went live in India. The bookings for the device opened at 9:30 PM on November 1, but a sudden rush led to access issues on the site, temple.com, within minutes.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and owner of Temple, took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge the issue, writing, "Too much traffic on temple.com - we are trying to get on top of it."

When the website was not working, Goyal noted that the app was working fine.

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'Rookie Mistake'

When an X user noted that the app wouldn't fix the website load, Goyal admitted the team miscalculated the traffic, saying, "We under-estimated the traffic, and we don't have auto scale. Rookie mistake."

In a follow-up post, Goyal, who is also Zomato's founder, confirmed that the technical teams resolved the issue shortly after, bringing the website back online.

"Website is back up. I hope it holds. Don't rush, please," he said.

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What is the Temple Wearable?

Unlike traditional wrist-worn smartwatches, Temple is a head-worn wellness device attached near the side of the head using a medical-grade adhesive grip. It monitors mental strain, brain blood flow, and heart rate directly from a major artery.

Its price is Rs 85,000, and it is available in six colours - True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.

The device was recently spotted on badminton star PV Sindhu and cricketer Shubman Gill. On its website, the company claims, "Every person who wears Temple chooses to. We do not pay anyone to wear or promote Temple."

Social media reactions

"Deepinder, you've got an 85,000-rupee device that can measure blood flow in the brain, yet you can't even handle website traffic? Maybe get your server checked first," one user wrote in the comment section without holding back.

"It appears that comprehensive scalability, performance, and load testing have not been conducted on your pre-order website and its underlying infrastructure. This may explain the lack of confidence in the platform's ability to handle high traffic volumes during critical releases," another user reacted to the issue.

"I hope temple doesn't give me a shock if I order from Swiggy," one user joked.