As Rs 4,000-Crore <i>Ramayana</i> Nears Release, Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why Raha Makes This Diwali Special

The clock is ticking as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part I is all set to release on November 5, 2026, right in time for Diwali. In an announcement teaser that was released in July 2025, it was confirmed that the second part of the film will also release around the same time the following year, in 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor has been out and about promoting Ramayana Part I with his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Yash. In one of the interactions, the cast was asked about the 'diya' in their lives. North India celebrates Diwali as it marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "For me, it's (the diya) definitely my daughter (Raha Kapoor). It's her fourth Diwali."

He added, "It's her birthday as well on November 6, two days before Diwali (November 8). So I hope that she gets a lot of blessings, good vibes, and positivity around her."

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi said, "Over the last few days, I've been feeling very overwhelmed with the kind of reception and everything... But we are just the faces of the film. I want to give a shout-out to everyone who worked on Ramayana, including the assistant directors (ADs), the people who worked on my costumes, and everyone who worked hard."

"You (the audience) haven't interacted with them yet, and they have yet to receive the love. So, I am giving a huge shout-out to all of them who worked on Ramayana, and I really want to bless them and pray for their well-being," added the actor.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release on November 5. Apart from Ravie Dubey, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Adinath Kothare as Bharata, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The film will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

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