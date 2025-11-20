Ronaldo Thanks Trump For White House Invitation, Clicks Viral Selfie With Musk, Infantino

Portugal international and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo recently met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. During a black-tie dinner hosted for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ronaldo took a selfie with some of the world's most influential figures, including Elon Musk. The photo, featuring individuals with a combined net worth reportedly in the "trillions of dollars," quickly went viral.

The football icon later took to Instagram to post a series of pictures with Trump, where he lauded the US president for his warm welcome.

"Thank you Mr President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace," wrote Ronaldo.

During the state dinner, Trump thanked Ronaldo for attending the event, adding that his youngest son, Barron, was a "big-fan" of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner

"Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you," Trump said. "So I just want to thank you both for being here. Thank you very much. Really an honour."

Ronaldo was seated near the front of the East Room, not far from where the president and crown prince gave remarks to officials from both nations.

Ronaldo's Viral Pic

Following the event, South African entrepreneur David Sacks shared the now-viral selfie on X, with the caption, "Great night!". In the picture, Ronaldo could be seen alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and his wife Allison, as well as Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez.

As the pic went viral, social media users drew comparisons to the iconic 2014 "Oscar selfie" taken by Bradley Cooper, which featured the likes of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong'o, Julia Roberts, Channing Tatum and Jared Leto, among others.