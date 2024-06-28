Rolls Royce Taxi, Rs 66,000 Gift: Real-Life 'Crazy Rich Asian' Wedding Is Viral

Remember the movie Crazy Rich Asians? Remember the extravagant wedding scenes there? Just when we thought reality could never rival fiction, a real-life Crazy Rich Asians-style wedding has gone viral on social media. Travel influencer Dana Chang has shared a video of a luxurious wedding where the guests were treated to an all-expenses-paid experience.



"This is what a Crazy Rich Asian wedding looks like in real life," the influencer said, taking her followers on a never-seen-before journey of a luxurious wedding.



The wedding couple gave their guests an unforgettable experience, something to remember for the rest of their lives. They flew them to China and offered a five-star hotel stay for five days. A fleet of Rolls Royce cars and Bentleys were always available for private transportation, while the lavish wedding decor brought a European vibe to the Asian country.



The attention to detail was stunning. While phone booths were decorated with flowers, newspapers were customised with pictures of the bride and groom.



At Chinese weddings, the guests bring the traditional “red pockets” filled with money for the newlyweds, wishing them good fortune and success. Well, not here. The couple reversed the ritual, offering these envelopes to guests and accepting nothing in return.



They gave each guest $800 (approximately ₹66,000) in a red pocket, apart from wedding gifts. “I'm still surprised by the red pockets,” the influencer wrote in the caption. The guests were also treated to fully funded return flights.

The video has left social media users in a bit of a pleasant shock, with many wondering if this was the most extravagant wedding of the year.



“Goodness gracious what level of a billionaire is this,” a user commented under the video.



Another user joked, “Cries in poor.”



Many praised the couple's generosity and humility, with one user writing, “They are so humble for gifting the guests... it shows how much they appreciate the people who came out to celebrate with them.”



Another comment summed it up, “Not having your guests pay to travel to your wedding is pure class.”