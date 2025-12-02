Rockstar Co-Founder Warns 'AI Will Eat Itself', Compares Technology To Mad Cow Disease

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has offered a scathing assessment regarding the future of AI. Known for his work as a writer on the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption (RDR) franchises, Houser warned that AI will eventually "eat itself," whilst comparing the technology to "mad cow disease".

Houser was speaking with host Chris Evans on Virgin Radio UK when he was quizzed on whether AI will usher in a new gaming era, as some of the techies are claiming.

"I personally don't think it will, because I think that AI is gonna eventually eat itself, because as far as I understand it, which is really superficial, the models scour the internet for information, but the internet's going to get more and more full of information made by the models. So it's sort of like when we fed cows with cows and got mad cow disease," Houser said.

"It will do some tasks brilliantly, but it's not going to do every task brilliantly," he added.

Houser criticised executives who had been pushing the technology relentlessly, stating that they were not 'fully rounded humans'.

"Humanity is being pulled in a direction by a certain group of people, who maybe aren't fully-rounded humans. Some of these people trying to define the future of humanity, creativity, or whatever it is using AI, are not the most humane or creative people. So they're sort of saying, 'We're better at being human than you are.' It's obviously not true."

'AI Is Generic'

Previously, Houser stated that large language model-powered AI tech produced "generic content" and that human beings will continue to be the driving force in creative endeavours now and forever.

"Most creative endeavours are still very human-dominated and will be forever, at least if they are using the equivalent of language models to make stuff, as far as I understand. It can sometimes produce interesting random things, but it's quite generic, the level of content it creates."

Houser departed Rockstar in 2020 owing to the increased workload with the studio's projects taking years to complete, owing to the complex nature of every game. Houser is not involved in the production of Grand Theft Auto 6, which has already been delayed twice now and will arrive on consoles on November 19, 2026.