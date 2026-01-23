Republic Day 2026: Here's When Delhi Metro Services Will Begin, Check Details Here

Preparations are in full swing for the Republic Day Parade to be held on January 26th in Delhi. Special arrangements have been made this year to ensure maximum viewing. For the first time, new facilities are being introduced for access to Kartavya Path. Furthermore, for the convenience of spectators, Delhi Metro services will be operational from midnight on the day of the parade.

Delhi Metro To Run From 3 AM

This year, access to Kartavya Path on the Republic Day Parade will be much easier than before. Delhi Metro services will begin after midnight at 3 AM on January 26th. This step has been taken to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience in reaching the parade venue. This facility will allow people to travel easily from their nearest metro station and reach Kartavya Path on time.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, "Due to security arrangements on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, entry and exit at selected metro station gates will remain temporarily closed on 26th January 2026, from 3:00 AM till the conclusion of the programme."

Due to security arrangements on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, entry and exit at selected metro station gates will remain temporarily closed on 23rd & 26th January 2026, from 3:00 AM till the conclusion of the programme.



These are some of the stations whose entry and exit will remain temporarily closed on 26th January 2026 - Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate & ITO.

Free Metro Travel Available With Invitation Cards

To facilitate the movement of spectators, free Metro tickets are also being provided along with invitation cards. These tickets will be valid for both onward and return journeys. However, only those with a valid invitation or ticket along with a government photo ID will be able to avail of this facility. Passengers using the free metro tickets will be able to get off at the Udyog Bhawan or Central Secretariat metro station and easily reach their designated seating area.