Reddit User Lists Reasons For Leaving Dubai After 5 Years: "Insane Traffic, High Rent Prices"

A recent Reddit post by an expatriate leaving Dubai after five years has gone viral for its honest take on life in the UAE's glamorous city. The user reported spending up to 1.5 hours commuting daily, a problem corroborated by others who note that the number of registered vehicles and daily commuters from neighboring emirates like Sharjah has surged, leading to significant congestion. The poster also lamented that rent costs have massively increased each year without a corresponding improvement in living conditions or services. High demand, a growing population, and a market-driven approach to housing have made accommodation a major financial burden for many residents.

The Redditor further claimed that salaries and job opportunities are not as good as they used to be, making it hard to find a decent job with a fair salary. The user concluded by urging others considering a move to look beyond the luxury-focused social media image, emphasising that many people in Dubai are struggling with the high cost of living and the reality of the daily grind.

"For people who are planning on moving to Dubai , don't believe what you see on social media , Dubai is not perfect and not everyone are living in fancy houses and driving Ferraris. So many people are struggling here," he wrote.

See the post here:

The user's sentiments have resonated with many other residents online, sparking a wider debate about the challenges of living in the glamorous city. One user wrote, "I'm from the USA and I can relate to this - I've been here for 10 years and am considering leaving. Everything I used to enjoy about Dubai, I'm starting to like less."

Another commented, "Yup Dubai has become tough to live due to a lot of expat population , high rent and expenses and way too much competition in the job market with discriminative and indecent pay. I was mesmerized by Dubai and moved here in 2015, I feel I would have been better in every aspect if I had been in the US or Europe these past 10 years."

A third said, "Dubai not matching your expectations is a personal experience, not a general truth. Believing social media and then blaming the city later does not make your point stronger. Traffic, rent and job competition exist in every major city. Saying opportunities depend only on nationality is not correct. Companies choose whoever fits their needs. After five years you suddenly discovered all this, so maybe your expectations were the real problem, not Dubai."