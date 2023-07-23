''Real Barbenheimer'': Theatre Mistakenly Plays 'Oppenheimer' With 'Barbie' Subtitles

A picture of the wrong subtitles has gone viral

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer', the two highly-anticipated movies which released globally on Friday, have inspired a frenzy for the diametrically opposed films. The face-off between the Hollywood summer blockbusters has been dubbed by the media as "Barbenheimer" and has set the box office ringing. While cinema lovers have been wondering which film to watch first, a theatre in India took the 'Barbeheimer' to a whole new level.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Sapun claimed that a movie theatre in India played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles. He wrote, “friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles.”

See the picture here:

friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played oppenheimer with barbie subtitles 💀 pic.twitter.com/aznyGeUsz2 — sapun (@sapunintended) July 21, 2023

A picture of the wrong subtitles shared by him has gone viral, triggering amused reactions and comments.

Reacting to the hilarious crossover, one user wrote,"Not an Indian movie theater making Barbieheimer a reality.'' Another commented, ''A friend of mine went to see Oppenheimer and the cinema at first accidentally played the first 5 minutes of Barbie... Watching Barbie isn't a choice. Is a must. The world tells you to watch Barbie.''

A third wrote, ''This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show.''

A fourth commented, ''The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let's go party.'' Another added, ''I think they should market this. show barbie with Oppenheimer subtitles and Oppenheimer with barbie subtitles and create new movie-going experiences.''

Notably, Oppenheimer is a biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among many others.

Meanwhile, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey among others, has been directed by Greta Gerwig.



