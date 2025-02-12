Ranveer Allahbadia Unfollows Nikki Sharma On Social Media. All About The Alleged Couple

Speculation surrounding the relationship status of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma has intensified following a cryptic Instagram post shared by Ms Sharma. The post comes amidst ongoing discussions online regarding Allahbadia's recent appearance on comedian Samay Raina's show, "India's Got Latent," though the connection between the two remains unclear.

Ms Sharma's cryptic Instagram post about "rejecting negative energy," along with reports of the couple unfollowing each other, has added fuel to the fire of breakup rumours amid the controversy surrounding Allahbadia.

However, while Ranveer appears in Nikki's following list, she is absent from his.

Their Instagram activity quickly sparked online speculation, with users analysing its significance.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Nikki shared a cryptic message: "Your body doesn't just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen."

Naturally, the internet was quick to connect the dots.

So far, neither Ranveer nor Nikki has publicly addressed their relationship.

In another Instagram story, Nikki posted a quote that read, "The right people make you feel seen, heard, loved, worthy, and valued."

Interestingly, this speculation comes just months after Ranveer recounted a near-death experience he had with his girlfriend in Goa. Sharing the incident on social media, he wrote, "We're perfectly fine and well now. But yesterday at around 6:00 pm, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation." Their vacation had taken a dangerous turn when they found themselves struggling in the water.

Meanwhile, Ranveer continues to face backlash over his controversial remarks on India's Got Latent. During his appearance on the show, he posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, which did not sit well with the audience.