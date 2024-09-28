Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube Channels Back After Cyberattack. What He Said

Ranveer Allahbadia embarked on his content creation journey at the age of 22.

The YouTube channels of influencer-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known widely as BeerBiceps, have been reinstated, days after they were hacked and renamed. After the accounts were restored, Ranveer updated his followers about the same. In the video update, he said, “Hey guys. Want to update you all that our channels have been restored. Thanks to the YouTube Global and YouTube India team. Very grateful to them, very grateful to you all. Thank you so much for supporting us through this very testing period.”

The hack, at around 11:30 pm on September 25, resulted in the deletion of all videos from the channels, before they were renamed “@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024” and “@Tesla.event.trump_2024,” featuring content focused on Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Initially, YouTube disabled both channels, redirecting visitors to a ‘404 not found' page with the message, “This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

Ranveer added that the situation made him contemplate his future on the platform. “There was a moment when I felt that I finally have to switch to being a full-time entrepreneur. No more YouTube. But God has other plans,” he said.

Ranveer also used the opportunity to raise awareness of cybercrime. He urged his followers to prioritise cybersecurity, saying, “I hope this is a reminder for you all to focus much more on your cybersecurity needs. It's something we have been very serious about, and then this happened. Cyber safety is a very serious topic. It's the need of the hour. Educate yourself on this topic.”

Addressing speculation that the hacking incident was a publicity stunt, Ranveer denied the claims. “I also want to tell you guys that this is not a marketing or a PR stunt. My work is my dharma. This is my faith. I would not mess around with the image of my work in such a way,” he said.



Watch the full video here:

Following this video update, fans flooded the comments section.



“Congratulations buddy! I am glad that you got it back. That's years of hard work and dedication. I can't imagine what you must have been feeling during that period,” wrote one user.

A second user commented, “Life's work getting taken away out of nowhere. Must have been nerve-wracking. Good to see it is back.”

Several users expressed a desire for educational videos on cybercrime, hacking and effective strategies for safeguarding digital assets.



One user commented, “We would appreciate if you can create a video on dos and don'ts. Congrats on getting your channel back, have a good one.”

Another user shared their insights, stating, “Biggest life lesson in last 48 hours. Even if it's zero we can start again. Now make an educational video how one can get their channel back if they get in this condition. It will help many.

A third user expressed, “It's really great to see that you got your channel back. But not many lucky as you are. So request you to do a series on Cyber Security and talk some feasible solutions. Basically, how should we take precautions and if anyhow something mishappening happened then what should do after that.”

Its really great to see that you got your channel back. But not many lucky as you are.

Ranveer Allahbadia embarked on his content creation journey at the age of 22 when he launched BeerBiceps, and he has since expanded his digital presence to include seven YouTube channels, amassing around 12 million subscribers.