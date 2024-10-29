Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Reveals He Eats His Last Meal At 11 AM To Reverse Ageing

Mr Johnson's diet chart went viral on the internet

American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson-who has reportedly invested over three million dollars in anti-ageing research- recently shared details of his diet. "I consume all my food within a six-hour window, with my last meal at 11 a.m., then fast until bedtime. I prefer this six-hour eating and 18-hour fasting schedule, though I believe each person's optimal routine varies. For me, it supports the best quality sleep," Mr Johnson, 47, told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

He also outlined his "anti-ageing diet," which includes lentils, vegetables, berries, nuts, seeds, and extra virgin olive oil, while avoiding sugar, processed and fried foods, additives, and unrecognizable ingredients.

See the viral video here:

Last year, Mr Johnson's diet chart went viral on the internet. He starts the day with a "green giant" smoothie packed with ingredients like collagen, spermidine, and creatine, said the Fortune report.

In the five-hour time frame, he also eats a super veggie salad followed by a nutty pudding and a third meal which can be anything from a stuffed sweet potato to an orange and fennel salad, the outlet further said.

The 46-year-old tech millionaire and pioneer in anti-ageing research, recently shared his astonishing transformation on social media, revealing how he reversed male pattern baldness and restored his hair's natural colour in under a year. Through a thread on X, Mr Johnson unveiled his comprehensive regimen for preventing hair loss and maintaining lush, healthy locks. Despite being expected to be bald by now, he credited nutritional, topical, and light treatments for his remarkable transformation. The millionaire also encouraged men to act early and take proactive steps to preserve their hair, insisting it's possible to maintain a full head of hair "well into your 40s and beyond."

''Genetically, I should be bald. I started to lose my hair and go gray in my late 20s. Now, at 47, I've got a full head of hair and 70% of my gray is gone. Here how I did it,'' he wrote on X.

In the consequent tweets, the biohacker attributed his successful hair regeneration to a multi-faceted approach.