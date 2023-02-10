Prince William And Kate Middleton Face Anti-Monarchist Protest In Cornwall

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to Falmouth was disrupted by protestor.

During the Prince and Princess of Wales' first trip to Cornwall in their new duties, a protester who was holding a blank piece of paper and yelling "no more royals" was detained by police, according to the Metro News.

Police removed the anti-monarchist protester from the area. "We don't need a monarchy any more in the 21st century", he reportedly told reporters on the scene.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been welcomed by crowds of people during their first joint official visit to Cornwall. The royal couple were in Falmouth this afternoon, where they spent time learning about the county's maritime heritage at the National Maritime Museum on the town's Discovery Quay.

The protestor also said that policemen "were worried that people were going to get annoyed and attack."

A vocal male was "spoken to and left the area," Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed to Metro News.

A spokesperson added: "There have been no arrests, nor any follow-up policing matters linked to this minor incident."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who is a mother of three, acknowledged that raising children in modern society can be difficult.

In her address announcing her new "Shaping Us" campaign, the princess touched on early childhood development and mental health awareness.

She discussed early childhood development with radio broadcaster Roman Kemp in a new video that was published on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official YouTube channel.

She discussed the difficulties that parents encounter around the world in balancing providing for their families and "keeping a roof over their heads."